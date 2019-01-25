Overview

Dr. David Martin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Martin works at Middle Tennessee Plastic Sgy in Franklin, TN with other offices in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.