Dr. David Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. David Martin, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
Orthopedic & Sports Mdcn Ctr888 White Plains Rd, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 268-2882Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Connecticut Orthopaedics330 Bridgeport Ave, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 445-5550
Orthopaedic & Sports Medcn Ctr100 Beard Sawmill Rd, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 445-5550
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Martin did reverse total replacements of both my shoulders and, most recently, replaced my right knee. All three of these procedures were very successful. The knee surgery was even performed during a snowstorm which made the trip to the hospital very trying for us all.
About Dr. David Martin, MD
- Orthopedics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1023045143
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University School Of Med
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
