Dr. David Marshall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Marshall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Marshall, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Marshall works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health University Medical Center171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
3
MUSC Health Radiation Oncology - Mount Pleasant1180 HOSPITAL DR, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marshall?
About Dr. David Marshall, MD
- Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1083669527
Education & Certifications
- U Fla Shands Canc Ctr
- Meth Hosp of Dallas
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marshall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Marshall using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marshall works at
Dr. Marshall has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.