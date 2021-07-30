Overview

Dr. David Marks, MD is a Pulmonologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, North Central Baptist Hospital and South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Marks works at Pulmonary & Sleep Institute in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.