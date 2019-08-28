Overview

Dr. David Marks, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from U Cape Town and is affiliated with University Hospital.



Dr. Marks works at Rutgers Health Adult Neurology in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, Epilepsy and Brachial Plexus Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.