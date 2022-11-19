Dr. David Markowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Markowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Markowitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Markowitz works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Markowitz?
Dr . Markowitz is the top of the top doctors. You can’t get or find any better out there.
About Dr. David Markowitz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1841358686
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markowitz works at
Dr. Markowitz has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Markowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markowitz.
