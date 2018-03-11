Dr. David Markovich, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Markovich, DDS
Dr. David Markovich, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in West Bend, WI.
West Bend Dental Center, S.c.1500 S Main St, West Bend, WI 53095 Directions (262) 384-3132
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I needed some procedures done. Dr. Markovich answered all my questions and took time to tell me my options until I felt comfortable with my choice. He is a kind dentist and excellent at dental care.
About Dr. David Markovich, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1588730980
Dr. Markovich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markovich accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markovich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.