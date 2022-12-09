See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Novi, MI
Dr. David Markel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (81)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Markel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.

Dr. Markel works at The CORE Institute in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The CORE Institute - Novi
    26750 Providence Pkwy Ste 200, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 349-7015
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Avascular Necrosis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Arthritis of the Elbow
Coccygeal Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Femur Fracture
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sacrum Disorders
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
De Quervain's Disease
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Ganglion Cyst
Hip Dislocation
Hip Injury
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Knee Disorders
Knee Injuries
Knee Sprain
Knee Tendinitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Limb Cramp
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteopenia
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spondylosis
Sprain
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Wrist Fracture
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • Simplifi
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Dec 09, 2022
    Great doctor. Did both my knees and I feel great. Glad he did my surgeries and would recommend him to whoever is looking to have knee replacement.
    Phyllis ward — Dec 09, 2022
    About Dr. David Markel, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1689644023
    Education & Certifications

    • The Hospital for Special Surgery-Weill Cornell Medical College
    • Univ Of Mi Hosps & Hlth Ctrs, Orthopedic Surgery
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    • Univ of MI Med Sch
    • Kalamazoo College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Markel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Markel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Markel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Markel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    81 patients have reviewed Dr. Markel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

