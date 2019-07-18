Dr. David Mark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Mark, MD
Overview
Dr. David Mark, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Locations
Silicon Valley Eye Physicians1010 W Fremont Ave Ste 200, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 Directions (408) 739-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mark has been my doctor for over 20 years. I had my lasik and cataract surgeries - total four, by him. I am 100% satisfied with the result. He listens to all my concerns and always make me very comfortable. I won't go for another eye doctor unless he retires.
About Dr. David Mark, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912900218
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Stanford University
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Mark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mark works at
Dr. Mark has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mark speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mark.
