Dr. David Margulies, MD
Overview
Dr. David Margulies, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Locations
Limited To Official University Duties OnNICOLLS RD, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 631-8851
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Margulies has been an invaluable asset to my family. He has been treating my seven year old son for two years now who he diagnosed with ADHD and ODD. Words do not express not only the professional support he has given, but the emotional support we have received each step of the way. Dr. Margulies has gone beyond his "call of duty" when an adult in my family was having a difficulty. He took the time out of his vacation to talk to me and call his office to offer support for them.
About Dr. David Margulies, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1922193176
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
