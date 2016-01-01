Overview

Dr. David Mansky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hastings, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, and is affiliated with Eaton Rapids Medical Center and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Mansky works at McClear, Nancy DDS in Hastings, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.