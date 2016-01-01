See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Baytown, TX
Dr. David Mann, DO

Sports Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. David Mann, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Baytown, TX. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.

Dr. Mann works at Houston Methodist in Baytown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    1677 W Baker Rd Ste 1701, Baytown, TX 77521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 427-7400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. David Mann, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1922205541
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy of Family Physicians
    Residency
    • Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Internship
    • Naval Medical Center San Diego
    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Mann, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mann accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mann has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

