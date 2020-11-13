See All Hematologists in Santa Rosa Beach, FL
Dr. David Mann Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Mann Jr, MD

Hematology
4.5 (13)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Mann Jr, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Santa Rosa Beach, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital, HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital, HCA Florida West Hospital, Healthmark Regional Medical Center and North Okaloosa Medical Center.

Dr. Mann Jr works at Ascension Sacred Heart Cancer Care in Santa Rosa Beach, FL with other offices in Pensacola, FL and Crestview, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Sacred Heart Cancer Care
    27 Mack Bayou Loop Ste 1000, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 622-0873
  2. 2
    Baptist Medical Group Hematolgy
    1717 N E St Ste 231, Pensacola, FL 32501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 469-7975
  3. 3
    Emerald Coast Urology
    601 REDSTONE AVE W, Crestview, FL 32536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 683-0003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • Baptist Hospital
  • Gulf Breeze Hospital
  • HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
  • HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
  • HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
  • HCA Florida West Hospital
  • Healthmark Regional Medical Center
  • North Okaloosa Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Carecentrix Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mann Jr?

    Nov 13, 2020
    Dr. Mann is very knowledgeable and great to work with. I have seen hematologist in multiple locations and multiple states and really like Dr. Mann. He is one of my favorite doctors. His office visits are efficient and quick and he takes the time to explain the results and reviews the plan of action very well. The Doctor is on the second floor and the labs are on the first floor. The building is nice with easy access and parking. The lab is not quite as efficient for blood work as some other locations I have used. There was a 45 minute wait on one occasion for blood draw. A little unusual to have almost no wait to see the doctor but have a long wait for labs, but every place is a little different.
    — Nov 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Mann Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Mann Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mann Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Mann Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mann Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Mann Jr, MD.

    About Dr. David Mann Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366425670
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ Fl/Shands Hosp
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • The New York Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Lehigh Vly Med Coll
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mann Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mann Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mann Jr has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mann Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mann Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mann Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Mann Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.