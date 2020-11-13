Dr. Mann Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Mann Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. David Mann Jr, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Santa Rosa Beach, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital, HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital, HCA Florida West Hospital, Healthmark Regional Medical Center and North Okaloosa Medical Center.
Locations
Ascension Sacred Heart Cancer Care27 Mack Bayou Loop Ste 1000, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459 Directions (850) 622-0873
Baptist Medical Group Hematolgy1717 N E St Ste 231, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 469-7975
Emerald Coast Urology601 REDSTONE AVE W, Crestview, FL 32536 Directions (850) 683-0003
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Healthmark Regional Medical Center
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mann is very knowledgeable and great to work with. I have seen hematologist in multiple locations and multiple states and really like Dr. Mann. He is one of my favorite doctors. His office visits are efficient and quick and he takes the time to explain the results and reviews the plan of action very well. The Doctor is on the second floor and the labs are on the first floor. The building is nice with easy access and parking. The lab is not quite as efficient for blood work as some other locations I have used. There was a 45 minute wait on one occasion for blood draw. A little unusual to have almost no wait to see the doctor but have a long wait for labs, but every place is a little different.
About Dr. David Mann Jr, MD
- Hematology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1366425670
Education & Certifications
- Univ Fl/Shands Hosp
- The New York Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Lehigh Vly Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mann Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mann Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mann Jr works at
Dr. Mann Jr has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mann Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann Jr.
