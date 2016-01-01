Dr. David Manion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Manion, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Manion, MD is a dermatologist in Reading, PA. He currently practices at Dermatology Partners and is affiliated with Reading Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners6 Hearthstone Ct Ste 200, Reading, PA 19606 Directions (610) 288-2908Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:15pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
About Dr. David Manion, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1447297502
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
Admitting Hospitals
- Reading Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Manion?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manion has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manion has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Manion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.