Dermatology
Dr. David Manion, MD is a dermatologist in Reading, PA. He currently practices at Dermatology Partners and is affiliated with Reading Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners
    6 Hearthstone Ct Ste 200, Reading, PA 19606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 288-2908
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer

Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Contact Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Granuloma of Skin
Hives
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Tag Removal
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Bowenoid Papulosis
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Hidradenitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipomas
Lyme Disease
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Parapsoriasis
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
Skin Infections
Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerihealth
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Capital Blue Cross
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Geisinger Health Plan
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • UPMC

About Dr. David Manion, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1447297502
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Washington Hospital Center
Internship

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

  • Reading Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 57 ratings
Patient Ratings (57)
5 Star
(50)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(4)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Manion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Manion has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Manion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Manion has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

57 patients have reviewed Dr. Manion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manion.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

