Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Mangold, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Locations
SWAT Surgical Associates LLP3509 22nd St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 799-7928Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’m not sure why anyone would say that his bedside manner is not good. I am used to being treated poorly bc of my tattoos and I did not feel this way as his patient. Dr. Mangold took great care of me and answered all my questions and concerns. I highly recommend him to my friends and family.
About Dr. David Mangold, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1588678726
Education & Certifications
- American Society Of Breast Surgeons
- Baylor
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- University of South Dakota
Dr. Mangold has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mangold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mangold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mangold has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mangold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangold.
