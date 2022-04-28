See All Oncologists in East Patchogue, NY
Dr. David Mangiameli, MD

Surgical Oncology
5 (32)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Mangiameli, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.

Dr. Mangiameli works at Brookhaven Breast Services in East Patchogue, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NY Breast Health
    365 E Main St, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 508-5795
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Abnormal Mammography Requiring Surgery Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atypical Ductal Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Atypical Lobular Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Benign Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breastfeeding Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Deformity Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Tumor Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Discharge Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 28, 2022
    Dr. Mangiameli is an exceptionally caring doctor. He takes time with his patients & helps you feel supported & comfortable. I trust him & his expertise in his field.
    Eileen — Apr 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Mangiameli, MD
    About Dr. David Mangiameli, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1861659823
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia-Presbyn Med Ctr-Columbia P&S, Dept of Surgery, Breast Surgery and Oncoplastic Surgery Of the Breast, NY, NY
    Residency
    • Brooklyn Hospital Center - Downtown Campus
    Medical Education
    • Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Mangiameli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangiameli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mangiameli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mangiameli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mangiameli works at Brookhaven Breast Services in East Patchogue, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mangiameli’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangiameli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangiameli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mangiameli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mangiameli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

