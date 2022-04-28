Dr. David Mangiameli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangiameli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Mangiameli, MD
Overview
Dr. David Mangiameli, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.
Dr. Mangiameli works at
Locations
-
1
NY Breast Health365 E Main St, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 508-5795Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mangiameli?
Dr. Mangiameli is an exceptionally caring doctor. He takes time with his patients & helps you feel supported & comfortable. I trust him & his expertise in his field.
About Dr. David Mangiameli, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861659823
Education & Certifications
- Columbia-Presbyn Med Ctr-Columbia P&S, Dept of Surgery, Breast Surgery and Oncoplastic Surgery Of the Breast, NY, NY
- Brooklyn Hospital Center - Downtown Campus
- Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mangiameli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mangiameli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mangiameli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mangiameli works at
Dr. Mangiameli speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangiameli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangiameli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mangiameli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mangiameli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.