Dr. David Mandel, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (8)
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Mandel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mandel works at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sansum Clinic
    Sansum Clinic
317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
(805) 681-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Marian Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 22, 2022
    Dr. Mandel is an extremely pleasant person who is a great listener and never makes me feel rushed. He's thorough and professional and I feel like I'm in good hands under his care.
    Julie — Nov 22, 2022
    About Dr. David Mandel, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1902918865
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

