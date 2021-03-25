See All Neurosurgeons in Tulsa, OK
Dr. David Malone, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Dr. David Malone, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, Ascension St. John Medical Center, Ascension St. John Owasso and Northeastern Health System.

Dr. Malone works at David G Malone MD Plc in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    David G. Malone MD Plc.
    1919 S Wheeling Ave Ste 706, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 794-5542
    St John Medical Center Inc
    1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 794-5542

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. John Jane Phillips
  • Ascension St. John Medical Center
  • Ascension St. John Owasso
  • Northeastern Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine

  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 25, 2021
    If you're looking for a the best Dr, he is the one. He did my lumbar surgery with complete success. He gave me my life back. Also he is the nicest person too!
    Dianna — Mar 25, 2021
    About Dr. David Malone, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932149408
    Education & Certifications

    • U New Mexico
    • University of Kansas Hospital
    • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Malone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malone works at David G Malone MD Plc in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Malone’s profile.

    Dr. Malone has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Malone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

