Dr. David Malka, MD
Overview
Dr. David Malka, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from University of Medicine and Dentistry and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.
Dr. Malka works at
Locations
Brooksville11345 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 632-6301Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hudson7539 Medical Dr, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 380-5405Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Malka Institute of Neuroscience & Disease - New Port8140 Picton Way Ste 103, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 349-6746
PalmHarbor2595 Tampa Rd Ste J, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 380-2597Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient for 4 years. I needed a local neurologist after moving to the Tampa area for treatment of a chronic condition. I first had a consult with Dr. Malka. He took lots of notes and asked many questions. We then discussed my desire to modify the treatment and he came back with a modified treatment which I've now been using for the past 4 years. Dr. Malka is always pleasant and friendly when I see him. I find him to be down to earth and genuine and plan to continue my relationship. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. David Malka, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1235176322
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- University of Medicine and Dentistry
