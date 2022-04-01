Dr. Malis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Malis, MD
Dr. David Malis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Family Ent. & Audiology1499 S Harbor City Blvd Ste 303, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 254-5437
Health First, Melbourne, FL1350 Hickory St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 434-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr mallis did a amazing job with my sinuses surgery yesterday. Little bit of bleeding after the surgery but it’s healing up and I’m now able to breathe out of my nose!
About Dr. David Malis, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Malis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malis works at
Dr. Malis has seen patients for Otitis Media, Ear Tube Placement and Adenoidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Malis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.