Dr. David Makover, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Makover, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Locations
David Makover M D LLC2900 N Military Trl Ste 244N, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 367-0078
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have been going to him for years. He seems interested and his staff are very nice. Don't understand any of the poor reviews.
About Dr. David Makover, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1407968787
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Makover has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Makover. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makover.
