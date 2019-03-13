See All Nephrologists in Las Vegas, NV
Nephrology
Dr. David Makil, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Makil works at Nevada Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease, Renal Hyperparathyroidism and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Nevada Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center
    2543 S Bruce St Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 970-3432
  2. 2
    Kantor Nephrology Consultants, Ltd
    1750 E Desert Inn Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 970-3543

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • University Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Makil, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679554174
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of New Mexico Hospital
    Residency
    • University Of New Mexico Hospital
    Internship
    • University Of New Mexico Hospital
    Medical Education
    • DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Makil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Makil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Makil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Makil works at Nevada Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Makil’s profile.

    Dr. Makil has seen patients for End-Stage Renal Disease, Renal Hyperparathyroidism and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Makil. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

