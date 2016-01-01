Dr. David Mai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Mai, MD
Overview
Dr. David Mai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 98-1247 Kaahumanu St Ste 310, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 487-9667
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Mai, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1851405674
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Mai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mai.
