Oncology
Dr. David Mahvi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Mahvi works at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    MUSC Hollings Cancer Center
    86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Liver Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Liver Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Breast Reconstruction
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hepatectomy
Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Abdominoplasty
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Bladder Cancer
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Colectomy
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Esophageal Varices
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Ulcer
Hemorrhoids
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver
Laparotomy
Lung Cancer
Mastectomy
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Pyloric Stenosis
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
Umbilical Hernia
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 17, 2018
    Dr. Mahvi saved my life 9 years ago.....no other doctors would have anything to do with my serious condition. Thanks doc.....Tom Stephenson. Pancreatic,double strangulated hernia,bowel reconstruction.hall bladder removal,spleen removal , just to name a few.
    About Dr. David Mahvi, MD

    • Oncology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1033174651
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Medical Center
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Dr. David Mahvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Mahvi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mahvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Mahvi works at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Mahvi's profile.

    Dr. Mahvi has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahvi on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahvi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahvi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

