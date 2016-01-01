Dr. David Magness, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magness is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Magness, DO
Overview
Dr. David Magness, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Celebration, FL. They completed their residency with Aurora St Luke's Medical Center
Dr. Magness works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for Living Well - Celebration1530 Celebration Blvd Ste 200, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (407) 934-4100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Magness?
About Dr. David Magness, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1780827048
Education & Certifications
- Aurora St Luke's Medical Center
- Washington University, St Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magness has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magness works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Magness. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magness.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magness, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magness appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.