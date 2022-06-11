Overview

Dr. David Magnante, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crawfordsville and Franciscan Health Lafayette East .



Dr. Magnante works at Magnante Eye Care in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Ocular Surface Reconstruction and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.