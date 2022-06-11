Dr. David Magnante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magnante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Magnante, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Magnante, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crawfordsville and Franciscan Health Lafayette East .
Dr. Magnante works at
Locations
Magnante Eye Care975 Mezzanine Dr, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 449-7564
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Magnante and his staff are great! Really pleasant, knowledgeable and professional. Everything was explained to my satisfaction. Staff couldn’t have been better. All visits were on time with no wait. Cataract Surgery was great. Follow up was extremely through. I’d highly recommend Dr Magnante!
About Dr. David Magnante, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1255309423
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University
- Med College Va
- St Elizabeth's Med Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
