Overview

Dr. David Magier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Magier works at NYU Langone Great Neck Medical in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.