Dr. David Magier, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (34)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Magier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Magier works at NYU Langone Great Neck Medical in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Great Neck Medical
    488 Great Neck Rd Ste 300, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 482-6747
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Reflux Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal

Reflux Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cirrhosis
Constipation
Dehydration
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Ulcer
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Food Allergy
Gallstones
Gastritis
Heartburn
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Malnutrition
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pancreatitis
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Disorders
All Types of Food Poisoning
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Biliary Atresia
Blood Disorders
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Varices
Food Poisoning
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Indigestion
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Mesenteric Panniculitis
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Peptic Ulcer
Pinworm
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Salmonella Food Poisoning
Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 06, 2022
    I never in my whole did I ever see a doctor so perfect that’s perfect!! He’s unbelievable great fast and knows his stuff!!!!!
    Angelo Katsanos — Dec 06, 2022
    About Dr. David Magier, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1285634196
    Education & Certifications

    • Westchester Co
    • LI Jewish Hosp
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Magier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Magier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Magier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Magier works at NYU Langone Great Neck Medical in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Magier’s profile.

    Dr. Magier has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Magier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

