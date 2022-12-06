Dr. David Magier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Magier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Magier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Magier works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Great Neck Medical488 Great Neck Rd Ste 300, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 482-6747Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Magier?
I never in my whole did I ever see a doctor so perfect that’s perfect!! He’s unbelievable great fast and knows his stuff!!!!!
About Dr. David Magier, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285634196
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Co
- LI Jewish Hosp
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magier works at
Dr. Magier has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Magier speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Magier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.