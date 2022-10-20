Dr. David Magee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Magee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Magee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sunnyvale, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman and White Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Magee works at
Locations
Sunnyvale341 Wheatfield Dr Ste 100, Sunnyvale, TX 75182 Directions (214) 327-2727Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
City Hospital at White Rock9330 Poppy Dr Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (214) 327-2727
Old Town Endoscopy Center5500 Greenville Ave Ste 1100, Dallas, TX 75206 Directions (214) 739-9544
Victor L Vines MD PA12200 Park Central Dr Ste 403, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (972) 566-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman
- White Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Magee was very professional and I felt completely comfortable with him doing the procedure.
About Dr. David Magee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1861452955
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern University Hospital - St Paul
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Baylor University
