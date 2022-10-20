Overview

Dr. David Magee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sunnyvale, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman and White Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Magee works at WellMed at Sunnyvale in Sunnyvale, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Heartburn, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.