Dr. Mael has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Mael, MD
Overview
Dr. David Mael, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lincolnwood, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Noreste, Tampico Tamps and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Evanston Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6540 N Lincoln Ave Ste 300, Lincolnwood, IL 60712 Directions (847) 779-7700
-
2
Advocate Heart Institute North Clark Street3134 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-5090
-
3
Advocate Medical Group Imaging - W North Ave6434 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60707 Directions (773) 836-3000Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
4
Advocate Illinois Masonic Infusion Therapy Center North Halsted St3000 N Halsted St Ste 820, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-7150
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr Mael 5 years ago after seeing something close to 50 doctors in Chicago. No one could figure out what I had, he sat down asked a couple of questions and then told me what he was gonna do. I am today able to walk and live normally thanks to him and been grateful since then. I still see him once / twice a year and the service is outstanding every time.
About Dr. David Mael, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134152739
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- U Noreste, Tampico Tamps
- Internal Medicine
