Dr. David Maddock, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Maddock works at Bayside OGGYN in Providence, RI with other offices in Bristol, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.