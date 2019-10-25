Dr. David Macdougall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macdougall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Macdougall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Macdougall, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
Locations
Dr Herbert H Duke Jr MD PA4201 Garth Rd Ste 205, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (713) 795-5300
Genesis Cancer Center - Baytown1626 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 837-7600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. MacDougall performed my Cervical surgery, at Memorial Herman, in Houston Med. Ctr. I highly recommend this physician, kind, good bedside manner, and a brilliant surgeon. He found what others had missed in my spine. I thank him so very much.
About Dr. David Macdougall, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1376662726
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Macdougall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macdougall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macdougall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macdougall has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macdougall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Macdougall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macdougall.
