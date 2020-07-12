Dr. Macdonald has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Macdonald, DO
Dr. David Macdonald, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Plexus Clinic LLC1412 Sachem Pl Unit 204, Charlottesville, VA 22901 Directions (434) 817-2725
- 2 138 Oaktree Blvd, Christiansburg, VA 24073 Directions (540) 260-3495
Charles D Gilliland MD PC1122 2nd St SW, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 562-8556
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I had Dr. MacDonald as my Family Practice doctor in Monterey during his residency. He still stands out as one of the BEST doctors I have ever had. Had I known he is practicing in Charlottesville when I moved back to the Shenandoah Valley 3 years ago, I would have sought him out as my primary care again. He’s a compassionate, intelligent doctor that taught this nurse to be more than he’ll ever know. I highly recommend him as a past patient and as a retired Registered Nurse.
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Macdonald accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Macdonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Macdonald works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Macdonald. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macdonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macdonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macdonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.