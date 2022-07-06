Dr. David Macari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Macari, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Macari, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Michigan Ann Arbor School Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
ProMedica Physicians Hematology/Oncology Associates5308 Harroun Rd Ste 55, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 824-6599
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Dr. Marcari, as well as his staff, have been compassionate, warm, and knowledgeable. They're a group that cares deeply for their patients and their well-being. AND they're always on time! Thank you, Dr. Macari, and the staff.
- Hematology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1992116123
- William Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- University of Michigan Hospital
- University Of Michigan Ann Arbor School Of Medicine
- Eastern Michigan University
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
