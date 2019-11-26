Dr. David Lyons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lyons, MD
Overview
Dr. David Lyons, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lyons?
He is a great doctor. I travel over an hour to see him, and will continue to do so!!
About Dr. David Lyons, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1962489294
Education & Certifications
- U Mass Med Ctr
- U Mass Med Ctr
- U Mass Med Ctr
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyons has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.