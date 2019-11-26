Overview

Dr. David Lyons, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Lyons works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.