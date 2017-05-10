Dr. David Lyons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lyons, MD
Dr. David Lyons, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Centennial, CO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 6650 S Vine St Ste 245, Centennial, CO 80121 Directions (303) 290-0967
- Aetna
I have been seeing Dr Lyons on and off for 20+ years. He has guided me through many of my personal challenges, including a death in the family, depression, and anxiety. I genuinely value our time together and feel that he has helped make me a better and happier person. I cannot recommend him highly enough.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1851458673
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
