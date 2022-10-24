Overview

Dr. David Luterman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Luterman works at Texas Lung Center PA in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.