Dr. David Lustig, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Lustig, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University.
Dr. Lustig works at
Michigan Head & Spine Institute29275 Northwestern Hwy Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 784-3678Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Michigan Head and Spine Institute43475 Dalcoma Dr Ste 150, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (877) 784-3667
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPlus of Michigan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I went to Dr. Lustig when my migraines were really bad. He was very helpful. It's been 25 yrs since i seen him I am still on a med he prescribed for me. Thank you Dr. He always answered any of my questions and took time with me.
- Neurology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1316971252
- Detroit General
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
