Dr. David Lustig, DO

Neurology
2.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Lustig, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University.

Dr. Lustig works at Michigan Head & Spine Institute in Southfield, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Head & Spine Institute
    29275 Northwestern Hwy Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 784-3678
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Michigan Head and Spine Institute
    43475 Dalcoma Dr Ste 150, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 784-3667

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation

ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthPlus of Michigan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 21, 2019
    I went to Dr. Lustig when my migraines were really bad. He was very helpful. It's been 25 yrs since i seen him I am still on a med he prescribed for me. Thank you Dr. He always answered any of my questions and took time with me.
    — Mar 21, 2019
    About Dr. David Lustig, DO

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1316971252
    Residency
    • Detroit General
    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Lustig, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lustig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lustig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lustig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lustig. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lustig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lustig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lustig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

