Dr. David Lustig, MD

Urology
3.1 (19)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Lustig, MD is an Urology Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Adventhealth Dade City.

Dr. Lustig works at Central Florida Cancer Institute in Davenport, FL with other offices in Dade City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ross Cancer Center LLC
    40107 HIGHWAY 27, Davenport, FL 33837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 419-0692
  2. 2
    AdventHealth Medical Group
    13933 17th St Ste 201, Dade City, FL 33525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 437-4505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Dade City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Urethral Stricture
Syphilis Screening
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Urethral Stricture
Syphilis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 12, 2018
    Excellent care from dr
    Evan in Dade city, FL — Sep 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Lustig, MD
    About Dr. David Lustig, MD

    • Urology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093896367
    Education & Certifications

    • St Vincent Hlth Ctr
    • Long Island College Hospital
    • Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Lustig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lustig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lustig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lustig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lustig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lustig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lustig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lustig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

