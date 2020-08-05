Dr. David Lustbader, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lustbader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lustbader, DMD
Overview
Dr. David Lustbader, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Quincy, MA.
Dr. Lustbader works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Shore Oral Surgery270 Quincy Ave, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 296-7400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lustbader?
Friendly and very very professional
About Dr. David Lustbader, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1447212972
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lustbader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lustbader accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lustbader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lustbader works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lustbader. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lustbader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lustbader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lustbader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.