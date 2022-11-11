Dr. Lundy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Lundy, MD
Overview
Dr. David Lundy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with UT Health Carthage, UT Health Jacksonville, UT Health Quitman and UT Health Tyler.
Locations
Gastroenterology Research of Tyler700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 410, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 592-4460
Ut Health Tyler1000 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 531-8750
Ut Health Quitman117 N Winnsboro St, Quitman, TX 75783 Directions (903) 531-8950Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Ut Health Carthage409 Cottage Rd, Carthage, TX 75633 Directions (903) 531-8950Thursday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Carthage
- UT Health Jacksonville
- UT Health Quitman
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very busy clinic so try to schedule visits as soon as possible.
About Dr. David Lundy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1881653426
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lundy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lundy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lundy has seen patients for Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lundy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lundy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lundy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lundy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lundy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.