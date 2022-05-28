See All Neurosurgeons in Renton, WA
Dr. David Lundin, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (70)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Lundin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Lundin works at Valley Medical Center Neuroscience Institute in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Medical Center Neuroscience Institute
    4033 Talbot Rd S Ste 520, Renton, WA 98055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 656-5566

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spinal Stenosis
Myelopathy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spinal Stenosis
Myelopathy

Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    May 28, 2022
    Great experience. While the first visit felt very short, it was quick and to the point! He definitely knows what he is doing and looking at. He tells you his recommendation but also gives you options. I had been in so much pain for months, I was ready for surgery. My whole back was hurting, even with PT, chiro and massage constantly. He said let’s focus on the neck issue first and see if anything is still hurting afterwards, then we will address it. Well, that was my whole problem it turns out! I am 7 weeks or so post surgery and have been pain free since about week 3. I highly recommend him and now I’m trying to convince my husband to go see him for his back for a second opinion! If you have issues with insurance approving anything, they go to bat for you also. I had issues with mine (even with all needed documentation stating everything else failed) and they pushed and got the approval. 100% recommend to anyone.
    Misty — May 28, 2022
    About Dr. David Lundin, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790722692
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Washington
    Internship
    • University of Washington, Seattle
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Lundin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lundin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lundin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lundin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lundin works at Valley Medical Center Neuroscience Institute in Renton, WA. View the full address on Dr. Lundin’s profile.

    Dr. Lundin has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lundin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Lundin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lundin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lundin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lundin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

