Dr. David Ludlow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Ludlow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and University Medical Center.
Dr. Ludlow works at
Locations
Urology Specialists of Nevada2010 Wellness Way Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (888) 395-8027Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Urology Specialists of Nevada3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 165, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (888) 395-8052
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
On Tuesday the 13th of 2022 I went to the Specialty Surgery Center, Dr. Ludlow need to remove a tumor in my bladder, this procedure is called Transurethral Resection of Bladder Tumor (TURBT), there are not enough words to express my gratitude to Dr. Ludlow, an upright professional, with a great sense of humanity, before the operation he took the time to explain my condition and give me an accurate and sincere pre-diagnosis of my condition, after the operation he called my wife to tell her the good news, the tumor had been completely removed, thanks Dr Ludlow, we need more doctors like you!
About Dr. David Ludlow, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1932336039
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ludlow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ludlow accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ludlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ludlow works at
Dr. Ludlow has seen patients for Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ludlow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ludlow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ludlow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ludlow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ludlow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.