Dr. David Lucas, MD
Overview
Dr. David Lucas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Locations
Sports Medicine Institute2020 Oakley Seaver Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 242-0404Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very efficient office staff as well as a physician who is professional and a good communicator. I did not have to wait long and was seen, x rayed and treated within an hour. I would heartily recommend.
About Dr. David Lucas, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1336131069
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
