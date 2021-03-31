Overview

Dr. David Lucas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Lucas works at Sports Medicine Institute in Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Drainage and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.