Dr. David Lubar, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lubar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lubar, DDS
Overview
Dr. David Lubar, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI.
Dr. Lubar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lubar, David M DDS555 W Brown Deer Rd Ste 210, Milwaukee, WI 53217 Directions (414) 973-1082
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lubar?
Dr. David Lubar is a superb restorative dentist. He had three years of additional training as a Prothodontist ( dental specialist in restoring very challenging dental cases) after getting his D.D.S. degree from Marquette Dental School. He has excellent diagnostic and clinical skills. Also, Dr. Lubar has a patient and professional manner. These are the reasons why Dr. Lubar treats my wife and I as well as several members of our family. I highly recommend Dr. David Lubar without hesitation. Stan Sehler, D.D.S.
About Dr. David Lubar, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1710061080
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lubar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lubar accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lubar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lubar works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lubar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lubar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lubar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lubar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.