Overview

Dr. David Lu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Lu works at Texas Eye MD PA in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.