Dr. David Lozano, MD
Dr. David Lozano, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Locations
Flowers Hospital4370 W Main St, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-1881
Dothan Pediatric Clinic PA126 Clinic Dr, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 793-1881
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Lozano is a great doctor. My child is multi-handicapped and sees several specialist. Dr. Lozano and his staff are one of our favorites. We have been going to him for 11 years. He is kind, compassionate and listens to his patients and their parents. I will always recommend Dr. Lozano.
About Dr. David Lozano, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Pediatric Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Lozano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lozano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lozano speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lozano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lozano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lozano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lozano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.