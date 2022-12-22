Dr. David Lowry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lowry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Lowry, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holland Hospital.
Dr. Lowry works at
Locations
Holland / Zeeland Office3299 N Wellness Dr Ste 240, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 738-4420
Hospital Affiliations
- Holland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Diagnosed my condition and fully explained my unique situation including reviewing all of the scans and x-rays. The surgery and recovery were exactly as he told me they would be. I have been pain free for 7 years after living in pain for 10 years prior to surgery.
About Dr. David Lowry, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UPMC - Presbyterian
- University of Pittsburgh - Presbyterian Shadyside
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Hope College
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
