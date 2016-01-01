See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Modesto, CA
Dr. David Lowry, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Lowry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Lowry works at Sutter Gould Medical Group in Modesto, CA with other offices in Kailua Kona, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sutter Gould Medical Foundation Clinical -
    600 Coffee Rd, Modesto, CA 95355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 550-4702
  2. 2
    West Hawaii Community Health Center Inc.
    75-5751 Kuakini Hwy Ste 203, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 326-5629

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Anemia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. David Lowry, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376999672
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Lowry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lowry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lowry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

