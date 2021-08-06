Dr. David Lovit, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lovit, DMD
Overview
Dr. David Lovit, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Columbia, SC.
Locations
Lovit, David M DMD5115 Forest Dr Ste D, Columbia, SC 29206 Directions (803) 602-4206
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Lovit for a number of years. He is a highly skilled dentist, who has taken great care of my teeth. I’ve had a few fillings replaced and a couple crowns placed as well. Recently I had to go in after chipping a tooth, and they were able to get me in quickly on an emergency basis. Dr. Lovit fixed the chip and it wasn’t even expensive. I can highly recommend Dr. Lovit. And on my last visits Chastity and Austin took great care of me, too.
About Dr. David Lovit, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lovit has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lovit accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lovit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.