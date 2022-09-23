See All Oncologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. David Lott, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Lott, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Lott works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Vocal Cord Nodule, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scottsdale - Cancer
    13400 E Shea Blvd # AZ85259, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 702-3719

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vocal Cord Nodule
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Dysphagia
Vocal Cord Nodule
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Umbilical Blood Cord Sampling (PUBS) Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. David Lott, MD

  • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 12 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1154506913
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

